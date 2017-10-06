Cities hosting FIFA U-17 are very polluted: Greenpeace

With temperatures dropping and air quality dipping in Delhi, environment activists have raised a red flag regarding air quality ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which starts on Friday.

“The six cities hosting the tournament — New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata — share dangerous levels of air pollution that threaten the health of spectators and athletes,” activists said. Concentrations of coarse particulate matter (PM10) in these cities regularly break international standards. Even the least polluted of these cities breach World Health Organization recommendations that PM10 should not exceed 50µg/m3 over a 24-hour period,” a statement issued by Greenpeace India said.

On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality per the national air quality index was 212 and fell under the poor category. “Pollution levels are already very high (due to existing pollution load and meteorological conditions) and up-coming winters with crop harvest and festival season means air pollution will be even worse in Mumbai and Kolkata during October as depicted in the graph below,” the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App