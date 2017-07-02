CISF security at IGI airport adjudged the best

The CISF security cover at the Delhi airport has been recognised as the best service in this domain by a global quality-rating agency. The latest initiation of doing away with the tagging and stamping of hand baggages at the Delhi airport and over a dozen others, restoring forgotten items of the passengers and keeping a check on criminal activities at the sensitive airport has fetched the paramilitary this award, a CISF spokesperson said.

“CISF security services at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been adjudged as the best security service across the country by an independent body called the World Quality Congress (WQC),” the spokesperson said.

Central Industrial Security Force chief O P Singh said the award is “recognition of the hardwork” put in by his men and women deployed at the airport and it will motivate them to perform even better to ensure passenger safety and well being. The WQC is an independent, not-for-profit organisation and it will hand over the decoration to the CISF later this week in Mumbai.

The award focuses on the contribution of individuals, organisation and technologies used at airport, the spokesperson said, adding the WQC recognises and awards world class excellence achieved by an organisation. The number of competitors in the category, in which the CISF was adjudged the best, was not immediately known.

Last year a survey was conducted by the airport service quality where the security of the Delhi airport was adjudged better than other international airports like Dallas, Heathrow, Paris and Dubai, the spokesperson said.

The about 1.80 lakh personnel strong paramilitary is tasked to secure 59 civil airports in the country at present. The CISF has deployed about 5,000 personnel at the IGI, which is used by lakhs of passengers for travelling to dometsic and international destinations every month.

