CISF jawan shoots himself dead at Bengaluru airport    

CISF constable Suresh Gaikwad (28), a native of Maharashtra, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at 9 AM.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published:January 16, 2017 1:37 pm
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

CISF constable Suresh Gaikwad (28), a native of Maharashtra, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at 9 AM, DCP North East, Dr P S Harsha told PTI here. Harsha said family dispute was the “prima facie reason” for the alleged suicide.

“He was undergoing the pain of divorce, and hence he took this extreme step,” he said.

Forensic and explosive experts rushed to the spot and are investigating, Harsha said. The International Airport Police Station has filed a complaint, he said.

