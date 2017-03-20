CISF refuses to leave officer, Centre cancels his posting

The posting of a CISF DIG as anti-corruption officer in IRCTC has been cancelled as the force refused to relieve him citing “exigencies of service”. Sudhir Kumar, who is at present Deputy Inspector General in Central Industrial Security Force, was in August last year named as Chief Vigilance Officer–who acts as distant arm of Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption.

The appointment has been cancelled since his cadre controlling authority i.e. CISF is not in a position to spare the officer due to exigencies of service though the officer is willing to join the post of CVO, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The CISF, which guards the country’s important installations including airports and government buildings, did not forward the officer’s application in an online system, meant for processing such appointments, for the financial year 2016-17, it said, citing reasons for cancellation of the order.

Kumar, who is DIG (Administration), joined the force in 1989.

