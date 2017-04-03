CISF aims to rid 59 airports of hand bag stamping practice by year-end

After doing away with stamping of hand baggage in seven airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will aim at doing away with the practice in 59 airports across the country. “By the end of this year the practice would be followed at the 59 airports of the country,” said O P Singh, director, CISF, at a press conference in Kolkata.

He said BSN Reddy, who would soon be made AIG (technical), will look into technological intervention into airport security. Referring to incident of a Shiv Sena MP hitting an airline official, Singh said, “CISF is there to protect aircraft security and only if the pilot demands can we enter the aircraft and intervene.”

