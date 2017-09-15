CID will assist SIT probing Gauri Lankesh’s killing: Official

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house by unidentified men who came on a motorcycle on September 5. (File) Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house by unidentified men who came on a motorcycle on September 5. (File)

The CID will share the details of its probe into the killing of rationalist M M Kalburgi with the Special Investigation Team probing the Gauri Lankesh case, a top official said today. Gauri was shot dead outside her house by unidentified men who came on a motorcycle on September 5. The modus operandi bore a grim resemblance to the way rationalists Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and Kalburgi were gunned down.

Additional director general of police (CID) C H Pratap Reddy told reporters that the CID had succeeded in establishing that a similar type of pistol was used to gun down Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and Kalburgi who was killed in August 2015. “The modus operandi in all the three previous cases was similar. Murderers came on motorcycles and shot them dead. Initial reports suggest that in the Gauri Lankesh case too, the assailants came on a bike and shot her dead,” he said.

However, he said at this point it would be premature to say it was the handiwork of the same gang who killed Kalburgi. “The SIT is working on it and they are better positioned to say anything on this,” Reddy said. Even 11 days after the incident that caused nationwide anger and protests, the SIT is yet to get any breakthrough into the case.

The SIT has said it was also looking into whether any right-wing organisation was involved or it was the handiwork of Naxalites, who were reportedly unhappy with the efforts of Gauri to bring them into the mainstream. A 21-member SIT headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh is probing the case and the state government has also announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone providing clues about the killing.

