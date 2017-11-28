CID takes up Manoj Upadhyay killing probe, 7 held in Varanasi

At least of three of the seven are close aides of Upadhyay, sources in the Commissionerate said. (Representational photo) At least of three of the seven are close aides of Upadhyay, sources in the Commissionerate said. (Representational photo)

West Bengal CID has taken up investigation into the killing of Bhadreshwar Municipality chairman Manoj Upadhyay, state secretariat sources said. The CID, which has taken charge of the case on Monday, will be visiting the spot in Hooghly where Upadhyay was shot dead last week, a senior CID official said.

A team of CID sleuths has already left for Patna, where they suspect that a few persons involved in the crime are hiding, the official said.

In another development, a team from Chandannagar Police Commissionerate arrested seven persons from a lodge at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in the killing.

“All the seven are residents of Bhadreshwar and their involvement in this case seems to be quite prominent,” a senior police officer of the Commissionerate said.

At least of three of the seven are close aides of Upadhyay, sources in the Commissionerate said.

One person had earlier been arrested in this case.

Upadhyay, also a Trinamool Congress leader, was shot from point blank range by unknown gunmen last week in Hooghly while he was returning home on a motorbike.

Following the killing, the state government transferred Chandannagar Police Commissioner Peeyush Pandey and removed the officer-in-charge of the local police station.

