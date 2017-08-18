CID summons Gautam Deb for ‘objectionable’ remarks on CM Mamata Banerjee

Gautam Deb (Source: File photo) Gautam Deb (Source: File photo)

THE STATE CID on Thursday summoned senior CPM leader Gautam Deb in connection with some objectionable remarks he had allegedly made against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 2. “Gautam Deb has been asked to appear tomorrow at CID headquarters Bhavani Bhavan,” said ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar.

However, Deb told mediapersons: “I am not well and hence, won’t be appearing before the CID tomorrow. I am consulting my lawyer to respond to the notice.”

Sources said a case was registered against him at Uttarpara police station on April 4. “The case has been lodged under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 294 (obscene act in any public place) of the IPC. The notice has been sent to leader’s residence in Salt Lake,” said DIG (Operations) Nishat Parvez.

Deb had allegedly used derogatory remarks against Mamata while speaking at a public rally organised by Left students unions. He had apologised by issuing a statement on April 3. Later, a complaint was lodged at Netaji Nagar police station and Uttarpara police station in Hooghly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App