Special Coverage
  • CID summons expelled CPM leader Ritabrata Banerjee again

CID summons expelled CPM leader Ritabrata Banerjee again

Ritabrata, also a Rajya Sabha member, is accused of sexual harassment and was summoned last week for questioning. “He has been asked to appear on Tuesday,” said ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar. The CID is yet to receive any response from Ritabrata.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:October 15, 2017 4:17 am
Ritabrata Banerjee, CID, CPM, Ritabrata Banerjee sexual harassment, Ritabrata Banerjee sexual harassment case, india news Ritabrata Banerjee
Top News

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Saturday summoned expelled CPM leader Ritabara Banerjee for the second time after he failed to turn up for questioning the previous day. Ritabrata, also a Rajya Sabha member, is accused of sexual harassment and was summoned last week for questioning.

“He has been asked to appear on Tuesday,” said ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar. The CID is yet to receive any response from Ritabrata.

As per sources, initially the case was taken by the Balurghat police station, where the complaint was lodged. The complainant — a research scholar — had filed a police complaint against him stating that he had sexually exploited her by establishing a physical relationship on “false promise” of marriage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 14: Latest News