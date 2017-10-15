CID summons expelled CPM leader Ritabrata Banerjee again

Ritabrata Banerjee Ritabrata Banerjee

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Saturday summoned expelled CPM leader Ritabara Banerjee for the second time after he failed to turn up for questioning the previous day. Ritabrata, also a Rajya Sabha member, is accused of sexual harassment and was summoned last week for questioning.

“He has been asked to appear on Tuesday,” said ADG (CID) Dr. Rajesh Kumar. The CID is yet to receive any response from Ritabrata.

As per sources, initially the case was taken by the Balurghat police station, where the complaint was lodged. The complainant — a research scholar — had filed a police complaint against him stating that he had sexually exploited her by establishing a physical relationship on “false promise” of marriage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App