CID summons ex-BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya over ‘PMAY fraud’ case

BJP LEADER Samik Bhattacharya, a former MLA from South Basirhat, has been summoned by state CID on Friday for allegedly duping people under the garb of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). The notice, served under Section 160 of CrPc, stated: “Information collected so far, indicates that you are well equipped with the facts and circumstances of the case. Hence, your statement is urgently required for the interest of the case.”

Bhattacharya, however, claimed he will appear before the CID only on Monday. “I have received a notice from the CID yesterday. I will not make any comment before I give them my statement. I will go to Bhawani Bhavan on Monday,” he said.

On Wednesday, CID had arrested BJP secretary Ranajit Paul from Basirhat in connection to the case. Sources said Paul used to collect money from villagers and mislead them by promising each a home under PMAY. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said: “A CID inquiry is on. One person has been arrested… since Samik was the MLA of that area, CID wants to question him. BJP has nothing to do with it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App