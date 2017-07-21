CID freezes bank accounts of top GJM leaders

GJM chief Bimal Gurung GJM chief Bimal Gurung

THE West Bengal CID on Thursday seized the bank accounts of GJM chief Bimal Gurung and party leaders Binay Tamang and Roshan Giri in connection to a case of riot. “Their accounts have been frozen to probe a case registered at Sadar police station related to rioting in Singhmari area in Darjeeling Hills,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar said.

Officials said while the agency has seized Rs 10.58 from Gurung’s account, Rs 9.47 has been recovered from Giri and Rs 5.4 lakh Tamang’s accounts. All the accounts are of HDFC’s Darjeeling branch.

On June 17, three alleged GJM supporters had died in a clash with police in Singhmari while agitating for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Eight police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash.

Giri told PTI that he had no clue that the account, used as the salary account for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), has been freezed.

“I have no clue that my account has been freezed. But my question is what could be the reason behind this. This account was used for my GTA salary account. I used this account to pay my house rent also… I have all the I-T details and my papers are up to date. I think this is absolutely unnecessary,” he said.

