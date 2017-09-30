CID busts racket of selling duplicate foot wear brands in Surat

The police teams which were accompanied by experts, identified the shoes to be duplicate. (Representational photo) The police teams which were accompanied by experts, identified the shoes to be duplicate. (Representational photo)

The CID’s crime detective cell on Saturday busted a racket of selling duplicate foot wears of different international brands online by a local firm called M.Shoes. The police seized shoes and slippers of companies like Nike and Adidas apart from 11 computer sets, four iPhones all worth Rs. 1.73 crores from a godown in Ved road area, even as the company officials went underground.

Police inspector D M Mishra from the CID with his team members arrived Surat on Saturday, and broke open a godown at Ved road near Variyavi bazaar pumping station and found a huge consignment of shoes marked Adidas, Nike, and other international brand names lying packed or loose. Officials also found plastic bags of Snapdeal, Amazon, Flipkart and documents of M. Shoes.

The police teams which were accompanied by experts, identified the shoes to be duplicate. There were 1114 pairs of duplicate shoes of Nike, 1005 shoes of Adidas, and duplicate slippers of several international brands. The officials gathered information of the owner who was running the entire racket. The cops raided all the possible places to locate the owner identified as Abdul Rab Abdul Kadar Chamadiya, and found that he has gone underground.

The seized booty was handed over to Chowk Bazaar police who later registered a complaint in this connection against Chamadiya. Police had booked the owner under IPC section 420, Copyright Act sections 40, 41,42,63, 64, 65.

Talking to The Indian Express, Additional DGP state CID crime Ashish Bhatia said, “We have come across information about such racket of selling of foot wear of different international brands running from Surat. The accused is still at large but we have gathered information about him and found that he was running business online. The owner was running this business since last three years. The business was done nationally as customers book shoes of international brand on his online website and later he use to deliver it, through courier. The godown was locked, our team broke open it and seized the entire consignment all amounting to Rs. 1.73 crore. Our teams are also on hunt of the accused who had gone underground and after his arrest, we will get more information.”

