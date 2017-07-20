CID arrests BJP worker in ‘fraud’ case in West Bengal

According to sources, a complaint was lodged at Basirhat police station by local residents on June 6. Paul was accused of misleading villagers by promising each of them a home under the PMAY scheme by using his political influence, and taking money to the tune of several lakhs in total from them. According to sources, a complaint was lodged at Basirhat police station by local residents on June 6. Paul was accused of misleading villagers by promising each of them a home under the PMAY scheme by using his political influence, and taking money to the tune of several lakhs in total from them.

The CID on Wednesday arrested BJP office secretary Ranajit Paul (36) from Basirhat area in an alleged fraud case, according to the agency. “Ranajit Paul, a resident of Basirhat who is also office secretary of BJP Basirhat, has been arrested in a fraud case. He had collected money from people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) by assuring them of a house,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

The BJP worker has been booked under sections 420(cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. As per CID sources, the agency will produce him at Basirhat court on Thursday with a prayer for 10 days’ police custody. When The Indian Express contacted BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha in connection with the arrest, he raised questions about the credibility of the investigating agency.

“I am hearing [of the matter] from you. If it is true, we will enquire into the matter. However, CID has lost its credibility,” he said.

