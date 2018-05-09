Give details of PM Modi’s foreign trips, can’t be denied: CIC to Air India

Citing security reasons, Air India had denied divulging information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits abroad. (File Photo) Citing security reasons, Air India had denied divulging information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits abroad. (File Photo)

Rejecting Air India’s claim that details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits are confidential in a fiduciary capacity, the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) has sought financial records from the company. It said the expenditure of the PM’s trips were made from the public exchequer and, therefore, could not be exempt from disclosure. reported news agency PTI. The commission has ordered the airline company to provide details on the places, dates and duration of visits by the PM along with copies of each bill raised to the PMO in 2016-17.

The order comes in connection with an application filed by one Lokesh Batra under the Right to Information Act (RTI). Citing security reasons, the airline had denied divulging information as per instructions from the PMO.

Information Commissioner Amitava Bhattacharyya said, “…by no stretch of imagination, it can be acceptable that the information regarding dates, duration and places of visit by the PM in his official capacity are exempted u/s sections 8 or 9 of the RTI Act (the exemption clauses under the RTI Act).

“The commission after close scrutiny of the information sought by the appellant observed that dates, duration and places of the prime minister’s foreign visits are disclosable (sic) as these details are widely reported in the media, both national and international and both print and electronic,” Bhattacharyya said.

Bhattacharyya also said the commission was not convinced with Air India’s central public information officer submission that the details should be of exempt under the “cloak of commercial confidence and fiduciary relationship” with the client concerned, reported PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd