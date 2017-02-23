‘Churan Lable’ fake note struck Ghaziabad SBI ATM before Delhi incident

Fake notes of ₹2,000 which were dispensed by an SBI ATM. Fake notes of ₹2,000 which were dispensed by an SBI ATM.

The ‘Churan Lable’ fake note – a ‘mocking’ counterfeit of the ₹2,000 note – came out of a Ghaziabad ATM before striking Delhi. An ATM in Delhi’s neighbouring town of Ghaziabad had tendered the fake note to an MNC employee, reported the Hindustan Times. This incident occurred in January, a few days before an State Bank of India ATM in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar dished out five ‘Churan Lable’ notes to a person.

Sidhant Shashikar, 26, was the victim in Ghaziabad and despite his repeated efforts to convince the bank manager to help him recover his money, he didn’t get any help, the report said. Shashikar was apparently told that the notes filled in ATMs are sorted prior and that his allegations didn’t hold any weight.

Shashikar works as as a network engineer in HCL Technologies and was on his way to his office when he stopped midway at an SBI ATM at the bank’s Indirapuram Gyankhand branch. He withdrew money from his grandmother’s card of Punjab National Bank. The note that was dished out of both the ATMs had great similarities.

Shashikar said that the bank manager examined the note and he was left surprised at the ‘Churan Lable’ and ‘Children Bank of India’ markings on it.

“I immediately realised something was wrong and showed it to the guard at the ATM before visiting the branch manager,” the HT report quoted Shashikar as saying. But he added that the manager returned his application saying the note wasn’t from their ATM as all notes are sorted before filling the ATMs.

After Shashikar returned home and complained to his aunt, she sent a complaint mail to SBI at gm.customer@sbi.co.in. They claim that they have not received any response.

“There is no redressal system where I can seek help. Your customer care numbers have been constantly busy and not responding and not giving me the right choice. Your website is not opening,” the report quoted her saying in her email.

The family has apparently not approached the police yet but have kept the note in their custody.

