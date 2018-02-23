Chumbian Brahmana: In Jammu, village where caste divides when cremating the dead

On two adjoining grounds at Chumbian Brahmana, a shed for cremating Dalits, and another under construction for the upper castes. (Express Photo: Arun Sharma On two adjoining grounds at Chumbian Brahmana, a shed for cremating Dalits, and another under construction for the upper castes. (Express Photo: Arun Sharma

IN THIS village, it is the dead who are divided on the basis of caste. The Dalits and the upper castes cremate their dead on separate grounds, one with its own shed for cremation, the other in the process of having one set up.

Chumbian Brahmana, a village in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, has 150-odd households, half of them Dalit and half upper-caste. In life, the two communities pray at the same temple, send their children to the same government middle school at Ratnal, 1.5 km away. In death, they are placed under the same peepal tree where rites are performed and an earthen pot broken. It is only at the two grounds next to the tree that each community has its own place.

The divide came into focus recently when the upper castes started building a shed for cremation on the ground that they use. The construction is being funded by BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma out of his local area development (MPLAD) funds.

On the adjoining ground, the Dalits have been using a separate shed for the last one year. Funds for this one was provided by sitting National Conference MLA Kamal Verma.

While Verma did not respond to calls, Sharma told The Indian Express that he had earmarked the funds for a shed for cremation following a demand from villagers. “There is nothing wrong if village gets two sheds for cremating their dead, but these shall not be used to divide villagers on caste lines,” he said. “I will look into the matter once I return to Jammu from Delhi.”

Block development officer (Bishnah) Nazia Choudhary said the MP provided nearly Rs 5 lakh out of his LAD funds for a shed so that villagers do not face any problem in cremation during rains. “When there can be two banquet halls at one place, what is wrong in having two sheds for cremation of the dead in a village?” she said. There has been no complaint from anyone in the village, she said, and stressed that the new shed can be used by all people of the village, irrespective of caste.

Kamal Sharma, a former panch, denied that an exclusive shed was being constructed for the upper castes.

Villager Tilak Raj, who retired as head constable from BSF, said it would have been better if the MP had provided funds for upgrading the 5-km road between K C Morh near Bishnah town and the village, which is full of potholes.

Raj said cremating the dead at separate places has been an old tradition. Earlier, the Dalits used a ground 2 km away, a walk through fields that became difficult during rain. It was nearly a decade ago that the Dalits started using the ground near the one being used by the upper castes.

Suraj Parkash, another villager, recalled the circumstances that led to the shift. A Dalit woman had died in 2008 and the body could not be taken to the ground that the community was using then. When her relatives brought the body to the ground used by the upper castes, the latter objected, according to Prakash’s account.

Dalit elders appealed to villagers for help, and Dalit youth Anchal Dass offered to donate his two-marla plot adjoining the cremation ground used by the upper castes. Prakash said the Dalits, however, collected money and bought the land as the youth was struggling financially.

Last week, the village lamberdar, who belonged to the upper castes, was cremated in the open as the completed shed was meant for cremation of Dalits, locals said..

Chumbian Brahmana is part of Chak Bana panchayat. Former sarpanch Manohar Lal Mottan said his village, also called Chak Bana, has three cremation grounds, one each for the Jats, other upper castes, and Dalits. However, when a child dies, he or she is buried on a ground adjoining a Muslim graveyard, he said. “I am a Dalit and the upper castes were electing me their sarpanch since 2001, but caste continues to play an important role when it comes to selecting a place for cremating the dead,” he said.

About Chumbian Brahmana, he said, “Let the upper castes agree to having a common cremation place for all, including Dalits; we will dismantle our shed and use its material for construction of a shelter to be used when it rains. We have already offered the upper castes the use of this shed for cremation, but they insist on a separate one for the community.”

