Chronology of rape case against Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim singh was on Friday convicted in a 15-year-old rape case by the Panchkula CBI court. However, the quantum of sentence will be argued on August 28. Rampant voilence was erupted in Panchkula by the followers post the verdict. At least twelve people were killed and several injured in violence in a span of just three hours, journalists were being attacked and many government building has already been set on fire. Following the uncontrollable violence in Panchkula, Delhi has also been put on high alert.

Here’s a timeline of Dera Chief’s rape verdict:

August 25, 2017: The special CBI court convicts Gurmeet. Quantum of sentencing to be announced on August 28.

August 17, 2017: Arguments of prosecution and defence concludes. Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh fixes August 25 as date for pronouncement of verdict. Gurmeet asked to appear in person before the court the same day.

July 2017: Special CBI court orders daily hearing

April 2011: The special CBI court shifts from Ambala to Panchkula. The case against the Dera chief also transferred to Panchkula CBI court.

Between 2009 and 2010: Two complainants record their statements before the court.

September 2008: The special CBI court frames charges against Gurmeet under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

July 2007: CBI files chargesheet against the Dera head in an Ambala court. The chargesheet refers to the sexual exploitation of two ‘sadhvis’ (women followers) between 1999 and 2001.

December 2002: CBI registers a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Sirsa headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda.

September 2002: High court hands matter to CBI after district court indicates possibility of sexual exploitation.

May 2002: High court directs Sirsa district and sessions judge to probe the allegations in the letter.

April 2002: Anonymous letter was written to Punjab and Haryana High Court chief justice complaining about the sexual exploitation of woman followers at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

