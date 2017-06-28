Christians at Jalandhar call off protests after arrests in video episode

After the arrest of four persons in Tarn Taran video episode following which a violent protest was organised by Christian community leaders in Jalandhar on Sunday, leaders of the community on Tuesday announced to withdraw all protests across the state on the issue. They also appealed the people of their community to maintain peace. Talking to the media, bishop P J Suleman, who was flanked by representatives of various Christian organisations including Punjab Christian Movement (PCM), said they weresatisfied with the police action in this case.

“Already, police have arrested four culprits in this case and also assured us to arrest the fifth one soon,” said the bishop. Asked about stone pelting on Punjab Roadways bus on Sunday, they said they had organised peaceful protest and had nothing to do with the violent protests. It could be the handiwork of some anti-social elements to defame the Christian community, they said.

