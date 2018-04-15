Christian missionaries behind vandalisation of Ambedkar’s stautes, says BJP Ballia MP

BJP Ballia MP Bharat Singh alleged that the missionaries are also involved in large-scale religious conversion of Hindus through financial support to them. (Express Photo) BJP Ballia MP Bharat Singh alleged that the missionaries are also involved in large-scale religious conversion of Hindus through financial support to them. (Express Photo)

A BJP MP has alleged that Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statues. Speaking to reporters at Ballia on Saturday at a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambdkar, BJP MP from Ballia Bharat Singh said, “It is at the behest of the Christian missionaries that the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being damaged and vandalised. The missionaries are also financing the people who are indulging in damaging and vandalising the statues of Babasaheb.”

Mounting an attack on the Christian missionaries, Singh said, “The Christian missionaries are unable to accept the surge of the BJP under the leadership of BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He alleged that the missionaries are also involved in large-scale religious conversion of Hindus through financial support to them.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, senior SP leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi said, “The BJP is simply trying to mislead the people of this country in the name of Ambedkar.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App