Chorus from Haryana CM, top cops: Ryan International case not state police fault

Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Despite the CBI contradicting the Haryana Police probe into the murder of Ryan student Pradyuman Thakur, the state government Wednesday refused to admit that it was “a failure of the state police”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state police had not finished its investigation, and that “midway the case was handed over to the CBI on the demand (by the boy’s parents)”.

“Nothing can be said when the (CBI) investigation is on. Ultimately, it will depend on the results,” Khattar said when asked about the possibility of action against Haryana Police officers in the wake of the agency’s findings.

CBI has apprehended a Class XI student from the school for the murder, and cleared the bus conductor of the crime.Haryana’s DGP, B S Sandhu, said, “It was not a failure of Haryana Police. There was no pressure on Haryana Police. In fact, we had recommended the CBI investigation keeping in view the demand of the boy’s parents, who had faced the tragedy, for their satisfaction.”

ALSO READ: Ryan International School murder case: All you need to know

The DGP said any action against Haryana Police officers at this stage would not be appropriate. “After a final investigation report of the CBI, we will see where the fault lies. There are two or three points where there is a contradiction, but let them confirm and complete the investigation, and then, if required, we will review the probe conducted earlier,” he said.

Sandhu said the Haryana government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI just eight days after the boy’s murder, though it took another week in completing formalities.

Asked if action would be taken against police officers involved in the probe, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said, “CBI is investigating the case. Gurgaon Police was involved in the initial stages of investigation, which was not concluded.”

Asked about specific discrepancies in the two investigations, he said, “I am not aware of the specific details of the CBI claims since I am travelling, so I cannot comment on this.”

Two Gurgaon Police officers involved in the probe — the SHO and the ACP — have since been transferred. The other officers involved in the probe refused to comment on the findings of the central probe agency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App