Chopper with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on board lands in wrong village

A chopper with Chhattiagarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on board landed in a field in a different village on Tuesday whereas it was to arrive at another village with the same name in Raigarh district, police said.

The pilot probably mistook the venue where the chief minister was to visit under his government’s ‘Lok Suraaj Abhiyaan’ and landed in Linjir village of Pusaur development block, a local police official said.

As per schedule, the chopper was to land at Linjir village in Baramkela development block of the same district, he said, adding that prima face, the goof up happened because of the two villages having the same name.

Singh remained seated in the chopper after it landed, the official said.

The pilot was immediately informed about the mistake and the chopper took off for the destined village, located nearby, around 20 minutes after landing at around 12:36 pm, he said.

Officials and security personnel of the chief minister were also on board the chopper.

On receiving information, the Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Paswan and Janpad Panchayat CEO NL Patel reached the spot, he said.

