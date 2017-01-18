Chopper scam: High Court to hear CBI’s pleas against bail on Jan 25

Arguments on CBI’s pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to former IAF chief S P Tyagi and two others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case would be heard on January 25, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo) Arguments on CBI’s pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to former IAF chief S P Tyagi and two others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case would be heard on January 25, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo)

Arguments on CBI’s pleas seeking cancellation of bail granted to former IAF chief S P Tyagi and two others in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case would be heard on January 25, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday. CBI’s pleas, challenging the bail granted by a trial court to S P Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan, was listed for hearing before Justice I S Mehta who fixed the matter for arguments next week.

The high court had earlier issued notices to the three accused on the pleas in which CBI has alleged that they were influential persons who could hamper the ongoing probe into the case if they remained out of custody. 71-year old S P Tyagi, who was arrested by CBI on December 9 last year along with Sanjeev Tyagi and Khaitan in the case relating to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime, was granted bail by trial court on December 26. Tyagi had retired as IAF chief in 2007.

Thereafter on January 4, the lower court here had also granted bail to Sanjeev Tyagi and Khaitan in the scam, saying no purpose would be served by keeping them in custody. During the earlier hearing, the agency had claimed in the high court that if S P Tyagi remained out on bail, he could “alert other potential accused”.

The agency had also said its probe was “multi-layered” as spread across several countries since various companies were allegedly used to “camouflage the bribe money”. All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them by CBI.