Chopper scam: Bail granted to two Indian associates of middleman Christian James

An AW 109E chopper has been grounded since November 2011. (Source: File) An AW 109E chopper has been grounded since November 2011. (Source: File)

A Patiala House Court on Saturday granted bail to two Indian associates of alleged middleman Christian Michel James in connection with the R. 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland Chopper scam. Earlier in February, the Delhi High Court had adjourned the hearing over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) bail cancellation plea against former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S.P. Tyagi and others in the AgustaWestland case till March 15.

On January 4, a CBI special court granted bail to the former air chief’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and his lawyer Gautam Khaitan. The court had then directed Sanjeev and Khaitan not to contact any witnesses and not to leave the National Capital Region (NCR) without prior permission.

The court had earlier granted bail to the 72-year-old former air chief, citing the CBI had failed to state the alleged bribe amount and the day it was paid.

The former air chief, who retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9, 2016, by the CBI in connection with the case which relates to the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from the U.K.-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.

Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland during his tenure as the IAF chief.