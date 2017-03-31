Chopper fares to Vaishnodevi shrine slashed

The CEO said the contract has been awarded to the two successful bidders – Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd and Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd for operation of heli-services in the Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra Sector. The CEO said the contract has been awarded to the two successful bidders – Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd and Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd for operation of heli-services in the Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra Sector.

Chopper services to the Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district will cost less from Saturday as the Board governing the cave shrine has decided to slash helicopter fares. The one-way passenger fare for heli-travel between Katra and Sanjichhat will be Rs 1077 (inclusive of taxes) as against the existing fare of Rs 1170 per passenger (inclusive of taxes). The new rates shall be applicable from tomorrow.

Chief Executive Officer of the Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board Ajeet Kumar Sahu said, “Shrine Board has slashed helicopter fare on Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra Sector for pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi from April 1, 2017”.

As part of the endeavour to provide improved services to the pilgrims visiting the shrine, the Board has been taking many initiatives including slashing of chopper fare. The helicopter fare for Katra-Sanjichhat and return shall be less than it was in the past three years.

These two operators have been providing heli-services to the pilgrims for the past three years (2014-17). The shrine located on the Trikuta hills attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

