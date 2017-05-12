Chopper carrying Devendra Fadnavis develops snag before take off

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to travel by road from the naxal affected Gadchiroli district to Nagpur after his chopper developed a technical snag before take off, police said. Fadnavis, who was on a day’s visit to Gadchiroli, was to travel to Nagpur, an official said.

“The pilot of the chopper informed about the technical snag just before the take off for Nagpur in the afternoon,” Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI.

Gadchiroli district collector ASR Nayak told PTI “One of the engine of the chopper did not start, maybe due to the intense heat. Hence the chief minister was advised to travel by road.”

The chief minister left for Nagpur at around 3 pm, he said. In Nagpur, the chief minister is to attend the programme of Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now