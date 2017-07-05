‘Chop off Azam’s tongue’: VHP leader, UP Navnirman Sena chief booked

Two FIRs filed against Azam Khan. Two FIRs filed against Azam Khan.

An FIR was lodged against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Rajesh Kumar Awasthi and UP Navnirman Sena chief Amit Jani in Rampur Tuesday for allegedly stating, separately, that senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s tongue be cut off for his controversial remarks against security personnel.

Awasthi, Shahjahanpur VHP secretary, had allegedly announced a Rs 50 lakh reward for anyone who cuts off the former minister’s tongue on June 29. Jani had allegedly, in New Delhi on June 27, asked his workers to do the same whenever Khan is spotted outside his house, party office or Assembly.

While Awasthi had said, “People like Azam Khan make such derogatory statements only to lower the morale of security forces and such things could only be stopped after their tongues are cut off”, Jani had asked, “…Public ko aapki zabaan se problem hai to kya aapki zabaan kaat di jaye?” (If the public have a problem with what you say, should your tongue be cut off?)

Ravindra Pratap Singh, station house officer of Ganj police station, said the FIR was lodged following inquiry on a complaint filed by Khan’s public relations officer Fasahat Ali Khan ‘Shanu’ two days ago.

“FIR has been lodged under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” he added.

When contacted, Fasahat said, “I came to know about statements issued by Kumar and Jani through newspapers. Their statements are serious because they are instigating people to attack Azam Khan and trying to divide on the lines of religion.”

He added that Azam’s statement, made on June 27, was based on articles published in newspapers on April 26 .

Azam had allegedly claimed that women “dahshatgardon” (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (“fauj”) to send across a “strong message”, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”. Two FIRs were later lodged against him.

