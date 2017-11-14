Choose between BJP’s anti-development policies and SP’s development agenda: Akhilesh Yadav to voters

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo) Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Terming the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh “crucial”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to people to decide whether they want to carry forward the “development” initiated by his party during its rule or promote the “anti-development” policies of the BJP. He claimed that to win the civic polls, the BJP has “once again” issued “Chhal Patra (a document to befool people)” and said the people have to give them a befitting reply in these elections.

Yadav also accused the ruling BJP of “spreading hatred” in the state instead of initiating any development works.

“The civic polls are crucial as they will give an indication towards the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. You (the voters) have to decide whether you accept the development initiated by the SP or you want to promote anti-development policies of the BJP,” he said in an appeal issued here to the people.

“Contrary to the Samajwadi Party, which fulfilled all its promises during its rule, the BJP is only spreading hatred and dividing the society. It has not initiated any developmental works yet,” Yadav said.

Highlighting the works done during his party’s rule, the SP president said, “Criminals have no fear of the law. Incidents of loot, kidnapping and murder have risen and women are unsafe. Hundreds of children have died in Gorakhpur under the present regime.”

He alleged that the welfare schemes launched when his party was in power, were “discontinued (by the ruling BJP) due to political vendetta” and accused the saffron party of befooling farmers in the name of crop loan waiver as “the entire loan amount was not waived off as promised”.

Reacting to Yadav’s appeal to people, BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said SP leaders, who were “under utter frustration after their defeat in the Assembly polls”, have now already “conceded defeat” in the civic polls.

“The people of the state have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and it will be proved once again in the civic polls,” he said.

Polling for 652 urban local bodies across the state will be held in three phases from November 22.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App