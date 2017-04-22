Chittorgarh: Two held for assaulting Kashmiri students at Rajasthan varsity

Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting two Kashmiri students at Mewar University in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh two days earlier. Manish and Sohanlal, aged between 22 and 25, were arrested after Union home minister Rajnath Singh instructed chief ministers to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and sought an advisory to states over the issue. “I appeal to everyone to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students living in other parts of the country. Kashmiris are a part of our family,” Singh said. “The Kashmiri youth also contribute in the progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them.’’

The students had claimed that six of them were beaten up. But police investigations found that two students, Fasal Basheer and Javed Ahmad, had been assaulted. “While in town on Wednesday, they ran into two youths on a scooty and had some scuffle over staring or something,” Chittorgarh ASP Rajan Dushyant told The Indian Express. “The two students, after getting assaulted, called four of their friends but the locals had gotten away by then.’’

Two students were medically examined and they were found to have sustained minor injuries. Kashmiri students had protested on the university campus on Wednesday. Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje called Kashmiri students “our children’’ and tweeted that the police had taken prompt action and arrested the culprits.

The latest assault is the third involving Kashmiri students at the privately-run university since March 2016. Separately, 1,200 Kashmiri students were expelled from Pacific University in Udaipur in 2015 following a clash with locals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now