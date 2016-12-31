‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala remembers Jayalalithaa in emotional address

Sasikala was appointed as the AIADMK General Secretary. PTI Photo Sasikala was appointed as the AIADMK General Secretary. PTI Photo

“For Amma party was the life and for me Amma is my life”, Sasikala Natarajan said, struggling to pull back tears as she addressed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party workers after taking over as the general secretary of the party. J Jayalalithaa may not be with them anymore but the party would rule for a 100 years, she added.

On December 28, AIADMK adopted the resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, a close aide and confidante of Jayalalithaa — post the popular leader’s unexpected demise earlier this month. Today, the party cadre members assembled in large numbers at the party headquarters to watch her formally don the mantle of Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

She commenced her address by invoking the poignant memory of losing Amma, as Jayalalithaa was fondly known. Sasikala praised Jayalalithaa for breaking tradition to make history at a time when Indira Gandhi was the only woman leader in Indian politics. “What Amma expected was loyalty from all cadres and functionaries,” she said and promised to dedicate the rest of her life to the party and the crores of people to continue Amma’s dream for Tamil Nadu.

Following her floral tributes to the party founder M G Ramachandran and to J Jayalalithaa, and a discussion with the senior party functionaries, Natarajan signed the official records of the party which formally pronounced her as the new AIADMK General Secretary. Sasikala, who is popularly known as Chinamma, greeted the party cadres and thanked everyone for trusting her to fill the shoes of the leader.

She called for the unity of the party to march on the path that was trailblazed by Amma. “If we stand united, future is ours,” she said, before exiting the headquarters amidst cheers from party cadres. Natarajan has been appointed by the party to fill the role, until she is formally elected.