Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court summons Salman Khan, fellow actors to appear before it on Jan 25

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

A Jodhpur court on Friday summoned Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu to appear before it on January 25 in the blackbuck poaching case. In September 1998, while shooting for movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, five Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendra, Tabu and Neelam were seen hunting two blackbucks. In October the same year, Bishnoi community lodged a police complaint against Salman Khan and the others involved in the killing of blackbucks. Following that, Salman Khan was arrested and released on bail in the next five days.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In April 2006, Salman was convicted in the black buck hunting case by one of the trial courts under the Act of Wildlife Protection Act wherein he was fined for Rs 5,000 along with five years of jail. Later in August, the Session Court upheld the conviction and dismissed the appeal of the actor.

Alos Read | Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case: Timeline

A week later, the Rajasthan High Court suspended the sentence. However, it ordered the actor not to leave India without taking a formal permission. Salman was sentenced to five years in prison by the Rajasthan High Court in the blackbuck hunting case. He spent six days in Jodhpur Central Jail before his sentence was suspended. Later, the High Court dropped charges under Arms Act against him on his appeal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd