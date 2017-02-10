Helping Chinese soldier who crossed over in ’63 to go home: Vikas Swarup

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup

India on Thursday said it is helping Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over in 1963, to visit China to meet his extended family.

“The Ministry is helping Wang and his family members — his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandson — to visit China to meet his extended family,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Wang, who had settled in Madhya Pradesh, has three children and a grandchild. He was reportedly nabbed in January 1963 along India’s eastern frontiers, weeks after the India-China war.