Helping Chinese soldier who crossed over in ’63 to go home: Vikas Swarup

“The Ministry is helping Wang and his family members — his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandson — to visit China to meet his extended family,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 10, 2017 12:42 am
India on Thursday said it is helping Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over in 1963, to visit China to meet his extended family.

Wang, who had settled in Madhya Pradesh, has three children and a grandchild. He was reportedly nabbed in January 1963 along India’s eastern frontiers, weeks after the India-China war.

