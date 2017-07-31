Chinese make brief intrusion in Uttarakhand

Barahoti, an open pasture area, is a disputed area on the India-China border, with frequent transgressions by the Chinese being reported. (Source: Google Maps) Barahoti, an open pasture area, is a disputed area on the India-China border, with frequent transgressions by the Chinese being reported. (Source: Google Maps)

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China on the Doklam Plateau east of Sikkim, Chinese soldiers made a brief transgression into Indian territory at the Barahoti area near Chamoli in Uttarakhand on July 25, security sources told The Indian Express.

“Soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) came in about 1 km into Indian territory and asked local shepherds from India who were grazing their cattle there to leave. By the time, personnel of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Patrol) reached the area, the Chinese soldiers had left,” said an officer in the security establishment.

Barahoti, an open pasture area, is a disputed area on the India-China border, with frequent transgressions by the Chinese being reported. On July 22, 2016, a similar incursion was reported in the area when some civil administration officials found four-five armed PLA soldiers around 200m inside the demilitarised zone there with a vehicle.

The PLA soldiers raised their customary slogan of “This is our land, go back”, following which the Indian officials left. The Chinese troops, too, withdrew the same day. Three days later, an air transgression by a Chinese helicopter was reported in the same area.

Army sources, meanwhile, sought to play down the latest incident, describing the reports of a transgression as “incorrect”. “Transgressions do occur, which are due to differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control,” said Army sources.

(With inputs from Sushant Singh)

