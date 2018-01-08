Chinese delegation apprises Indian parties of CPC Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

A delegation of senior officials of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), which visited India last week, has apprised Indian political parties of the outcome of its Congress in October that re-elected President Xi Jinping as the chief of the party.

During the four-day visit that ended Saturday, the delegation, headed by Meng Xiangfeng — deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee — met with leaders of the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition Congress party and other left-wing parties, state-run China Daily reported on Monday.

It apprised political parties of the achievements of the once-in-a-five-year National Congress of the CPC which also endorsed Xi’s ideological thoughts, specially socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. His ideological thoughts have been included in the CPC constitution enhancing his stature in the party.

Xi, the general secretary of the CPC, is now ranked along with party founder Mao Zedong as he emerged as the most powerful leader heading the party, the military and the presidency.

The delegation’s visit to India followed the visits of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and later China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi last month to take part in the 20th round of India-China boundary talks held in Delhi last month.

The visits were the first such contacts between the two countries after 2017’s 73-day tense standoff at Doklam. Officials say the visits were part of efforts by both the countries to improve bilateral ties, post Doklam.

The CPC delegation which visited India briefed politicians here as well as people from various communities in Delhi and Mumbai on the spirit of the 19th CPC Congress, the report said.

In 2015, Chinese President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stimulate the exchange programme of the International Department of the CPC and India’s External Affairs Ministry to enhance contact between Indian states and Chinese provinces.

