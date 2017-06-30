Chinese actions in Doklam area will have serious security implications for India: MEA

India on Friday said that it has conveyed to the Chinese government that the latter’s construction of road in the disputed Doklam area ‘would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India.’
“India is deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“Where the boundary in the Sikkim sector is concerned, India and China had reached an understanding also in 2012 reconfirming their mutual agreement on the basis of alignment. Further discussions regarding finalisation of the boundary have been taking place under the Special Representatives framework,” India said.
“It is essential that all parties concerned display utmost restraint and abide by the respective bilateral understandings not to change the status quo unilaterally. It is also important that the consensus reached between India and China through the Special Representatives process in scrupulously respected by both sides,” it added.
“India cherishes peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. It has not come easily. Both sides have worked hard to establish institutional framework to discuss all issues to ensure peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. India is committed to working with China to find peaceful resolution of all issues in the border areas through dialogue,” the Ministry said.
Beijing had earlier alleged that Indian border troops had crossed the boundary line in the Sikkim sector of the China-India boundary and entered Chinese territory.
As India and China faced off over the road construction dispute, Beijing Thursday said withdrawal of Indian troops from the Doklam plateau was a prerequisite for any dialogue between the two countries, and to prevent any escalation.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also warned Army chief General Bipin Rawat to “stop clamouring for war”, dismissing as “extremely irresponsible” his recent remarks that India was ready for a “two-and-a-half front war”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:35 pmIt's time for modi to engage China for peace full talk instead of harbouring on trump close friendship trump will not help india in case of another war with.China modi should establish balance friendships with all its close neighbours only making friendship with US will not help India in long run US willaw deceive IndiaReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:28 pmlooks like feku's 56 inches chest has now shrunk after the chinese threat. Meanwhile amit shah has pulled all his hair out in fear. BJ pee must first appoint a full time defence minister to even be considered seriously.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:26 pmFortunately Shusmaji already wears bangles. So I guess it is okay for her ministry to come out with a position statement like this. I don't support any escalation but I cannot let the opportunity pass to point out the glaring hypocrisy of the BJP who would have spared no innuendo to tarnish a PM such as Dr Singh were he in the hot seat now.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:25 pmChinese historical claims have no legal sanc y in international law. In South China Sea their claims have already been repudiated. In this standoff at present there is no credible, objective assessment of who is right legally available presently. India moving in to help Bhutan defend itself is perfectly legal, and can not be construed as being aggressive. Indian readiness to face a war, is the way to avoid one. While drawing the red line to deter Red Army, being transparent about Indian stake and stance derisks and not threatens as Chinese choose to interpret, they need to read the tea leaves carefully and withdraw sensibly from Bhutan soil to avoid accidental war.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:16 pmThe first thing MEA and uneducated Modi must do is tell the cowbelt general Rawat not to open his trap too much. The 1d10t Rawat said India is ready for war against China. Ready? China will pulverise us if there is a war. Does Rawat think dealing with China is as easy as Killing kashmiris? Brainless twit has been made army chief just because he licks Chaddi posterior. The dimwit thinks war is Chaddi politics. Rest of india should break away from Uncultured uneducated socially backward economically poor cowbelt which is a drag on us.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:27 pmOnly uneducated is you. Nobody is desiring a war. But sitting on your and doing nothing encourage s the enemy to take 2 steps forward.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:10 pmOur military, foreign and home ministry should sort this out tactfully. Basically China is ticked off due to Dalai Lama Visit in Aruna chal.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm56 inch kaha hai. china to dhamki de raha hai aur ye bhigi billi jaise statement de rahe hai. sari taqat gharib nihathhe muslim dalit ke hi khilaf hai. buzdil kahi keReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:14 pmShut up porkiReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:22 pmyou cannot shut the truth. sach karwa hota hai
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:00 pmWhere is china ko "lal lal aankh"Reply
- Load More Comments