Chinese actions in Doklam area will have serious security implications for India: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President of China Xi Jinping ( Express Photo by Javed Raja) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President of China Xi Jinping ( Express Photo by Javed Raja)

India on Friday said that it has conveyed to the Chinese government that the latter’s construction of road in the disputed Doklam area ‘would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India.’

“India is deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“Where the boundary in the Sikkim sector is concerned, India and China had reached an understanding also in 2012 reconfirming their mutual agreement on the basis of alignment. Further discussions regarding finalisation of the boundary have been taking place under the Special Representatives framework,” India said.

“It is essential that all parties concerned display utmost restraint and abide by the respective bilateral understandings not to change the status quo unilaterally. It is also important that the consensus reached between India and China through the Special Representatives process in scrupulously respected by both sides,” it added.

“India cherishes peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. It has not come easily. Both sides have worked hard to establish institutional framework to discuss all issues to ensure peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. India is committed to working with China to find peaceful resolution of all issues in the border areas through dialogue,” the Ministry said.

Beijing had earlier alleged that Indian border troops had crossed the boundary line in the Sikkim sector of the China-India boundary and entered Chinese territory.

As India and China faced off over the road construction dispute, Beijing Thursday said withdrawal of Indian troops from the Doklam plateau was a prerequisite for any dialogue between the two countries, and to prevent any escalation.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also warned Army chief General Bipin Rawat to “stop clamouring for war”, dismissing as “extremely irresponsible” his recent remarks that India was ready for a “two-and-a-half front war”.

