China’s stand on JeM chief Masood Azhar an ‘unfriendly’ act: BJP MP

India should tell China that its repeated blocking of the move in the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohommed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist will have consequences, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Calling the Chinese stand in the matter a “decidedly unfriendly” act, former Home Secretary RK Singh said he wanted to draw the attention of government’s strategists to “instruments” like India’s vast market and banning of certain imports from the neighbouring country, which can be used to take on China.

“This is the third time China has blocked the move. This is a decidedly unfriendly act by China. We should inform China that this will have consequences,” he said. Noting that JeM is already a proscribed terror group, Singh said Masood Azhar was responsible for the Uri and Pathankot terror attacks. Indian must tell China friendship is “not a one way street and it takes two hands to clap,” he added.