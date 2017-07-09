China’s safety advisory for citizens in India

The notice also asked Chinese citizens to keep with themselves requisite identification cards The notice also asked Chinese citizens to keep with themselves requisite identification cards

Amid the longest stand-off between India and China in the last 30 years, China has issued an advisory to its citizens in India, or travelling to the country. The “notice”, posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in India, carries no reason and is valid till August 7. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said on July 5 that it was considering options to issue such an advisory. “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens. In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide,” Chinese MFA spokesperson Geng Shuang had said.

The notice issued by the Embassy Friday stated, “The Chinese Embassy in India reminds all Chinese citizens in India and those planning to travel to India to pay close attention to the present security situation, avoid unnecessary visits, improve personal safety, inform family members in advance and keep all lines of communication open.”

The notice also asked Chinese citizens to keep with themselves requisite identification cards, “be well behaved, respect Indian laws and customs and assist the police”. The notice also mentions phone numbers that Chinese citizens can contact.

India and China have been locked in a stand-off in Doklam since mid-June after Indian troops allegedly stopped the Chinese military from constructing a road in the contested region China refers to as Donglong.

