Sushma Swaraj ‘lied’ in Parliament on border standoff, says Chinese media

China’s mouthpiece Global Times (GT) lashed out at India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on her Thursday’s address in Parliament wherein she said “India’s position is not wrong on the trijunction and all nations are with it.” GT said Swaraj was “lying to the Parliament”.
“India’s invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact. New Delhi’s impetuous action stuns the international community. No other country will support India’s aggression,” the editorial said.
Calling Doklam a Chinese territory, it suggested that India should “abandon the fantasy of a long-term standoff at Doklam”.
It also warned of China resolving the “conflict through non-diplomatic means”. “China has reiterated its stance on the issue and shown the utmost tolerance and patience toward India. If Indian troops continue trespassing into China’s territory, what Beijing may do next is to get prepared for a military confrontation against New Delhi,” it said.
It said India’s stance has subtly shifted and it has started referring to Doklam as a tri-junction area of China, India and Bhutan. “These changes show New Delhi’s guilty conscience,” it said.
“India should have heard about the news that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed troops near the China-India border and transported materials and supplies to the area. The PLA is also reportedly conducting drills for mountain operations. These are certainly not for show. Now that the PLA has moved in on the China-India border, they will definitely not call back troops unless they recover the Chinese territory,” it went on to say.
The editorial stressed China’s military might and said that the country cannot afford to lose an inch of territory. “The China-India border area may become a stage where China showcases the achievement of its long-term military development and reforms,” it said.
Warning India to “get prepared for all possibilities from a potentially grave escalation of tension in the future”, it said that US and Japan’s support to India is “illusory”.
It ended with a another warning that the later India withdraws troops, the greater risk it faces of a military counteraction. “China’s military pressure on India will increase every day and India will end up losing face and be totally disgraced,” it said.
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:39 pmSomebody needs to tell China in no un-certain terms nobody in international community is with them except North Korea and Pakistan dians are an aspirational nation where a tea seller can become a PM through hard work and elected by common people. Chinese people do not know what they want - they are thrust what PLA wants down their throats. We feel sad for Chinese people who are suppressed by PLA and their goons. Time for world to call out these thugs North Koreans, Chinese PLA and Pakistani for what they are . Scum.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:33 pmThe EA Minister must tell the people the names of the countries that are allegedly supporting us in this matter.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:24 pmTruth has been spoken by Chinese. Dear Indians this is not Pak ....this is china...You cant hide facts by doing inside job like Uri after killing 100s of Kashmiris.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:21 pmThe bellicose statements by the Government's mouthpiece is understandable proves once again, the bullying mindset of the Chinese. Ratcheting up the issue is a carefully thought out tactic to browbeat India into submission. However, this tactic could backfire should India continue with its benign posture adopted so far since China would be extremely wary of an armed conflict even for a short period. The topography favours India would be risky for the Chinese to force the issue militarily. Hence one can speculate that the Chinese may attempt land grab in some other sector along the long border where it holds comparative advantage over India. Hence, India would have to be extra vigilant all along the 3000 odd Kms of the border. President Xi Jinping faces the Communist party Congress in October would ideally look for a g victory to buttress his claims for an extension of his reign.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:19 pmLies are part of China's ruling junta and protogonists of Communist Party of China, the mouthpiece of PLA. They occupy small countries land quoting centuries old dynasties whom otherwise Communists of China hate to their last breath and also saying their cattle used to graze the grass in such areas for centuries and claim as their own, issue a revised map showing the area as their own. China is shamless to bully tiny and helpless countries around it and occupy its land and construct roads etc. Bhutan has defence pact with India to save itself from foreign (who else?!) aggression and occupation of its land. Boasting of victory against India militarily, China is only trying to wage psychological war. Real war near trijunction cannot be that easy for them and perhaps their eye is not Doklam but Arunachal Pradesh on which their eyes were set since they vacated after 1962, and recently named its cities in Chinese claiming it to be South Tibet. India in 2017 under Modi is different.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:15 pmU people are fool to blame ie.i know this stinking chaddi gang are on boil but look the news it's China perspective what ie is putting.dont u think we have to know what China is thinking and saying.whether our fm is wrong or right that's another thing but don't close ur eyes and ear.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:11 pmYou already got land for free ,CPEC, how much more are you looking. India should invite CHINESE president and have buffet CHINESE food, and calmly first tutor them in English, so we and world can understand them.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:27 pmJust go and check Beijing how fluent they can speak English way better than head shakers Indians. They just prefer their own language cause they are not slave minded like you guys.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:39 pmHello slave of Chinese people.
- Jul 21, 2017 at 5:03 pmIndian Express - why don't you start publishing your paper in Chinese? Every little news story from Chinese newspapers is being reported by you guys. Nothing better to do...Reply
