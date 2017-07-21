Sushma Swaraj ‘lied’ in Parliament on border standoff, says Chinese media

Global Times said Swaraj was “lying to the parliament”. (File photo) Global Times said Swaraj was “lying to the parliament”. (File photo)

China’s mouthpiece Global Times (GT) lashed out at India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on her Thursday’s address in Parliament wherein she said “India’s position is not wrong on the trijunction and all nations are with it.” GT said Swaraj was “lying to the Parliament”.

“India’s invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact. New Delhi’s impetuous action stuns the international community. No other country will support India’s aggression,” the editorial said.

Calling Doklam a Chinese territory, it suggested that India should “abandon the fantasy of a long-term standoff at Doklam”.

It also warned of China resolving the “conflict through non-diplomatic means”. “China has reiterated its stance on the issue and shown the utmost tolerance and patience toward India. If Indian troops continue trespassing into China’s territory, what Beijing may do next is to get prepared for a military confrontation against New Delhi,” it said.

It said India’s stance has subtly shifted and it has started referring to Doklam as a tri-junction area of China, India and Bhutan. “These changes show New Delhi’s guilty conscience,” it said.

“India should have heard about the news that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed troops near the China-India border and transported materials and supplies to the area. The PLA is also reportedly conducting drills for mountain operations. These are certainly not for show. Now that the PLA has moved in on the China-India border, they will definitely not call back troops unless they recover the Chinese territory,” it went on to say.

The editorial stressed China’s military might and said that the country cannot afford to lose an inch of territory. “The China-India border area may become a stage where China showcases the achievement of its long-term military development and reforms,” it said.

Warning India to “get prepared for all possibilities from a potentially grave escalation of tension in the future”, it said that US and Japan’s support to India is “illusory”.

It ended with a another warning that the later India withdraws troops, the greater risk it faces of a military counteraction. “China’s military pressure on India will increase every day and India will end up losing face and be totally disgraced,” it said.

