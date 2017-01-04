China’s double standards are self-defeating events to recite: M J Akbar on Masood Azhar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo) Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo)

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Wednesday lamented about China’s refusal to recognise and list Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist at the United Nations. Akbar was speaking at Ministry of External Affairs’ mid-term press conference in the national capital on Wednesday. “Hope China as responsible nation understands double standards are simply self-defeating events to recite. 14 out of 15 UNSC members want action against Masood Azhar. There is 1 hold out. We hope this is the year that the hold out disappear,” said Akbar.

On the issue of terrorism, Akbar said, “We hope Pakistan will see the path of reason, we hope Pakistan’s friends will make it see the path of reason.” In a recent move, China has yet again blocked a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad’s Chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs had said it expected China to be more understanding. This is not the first time that China has scuttled the proposal.

ALSO READ: China snubs India again, blocks proposal at UN to list Masood Azhar as terrorist

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar

On earlier occasions too, China had defended its second technical hold to prevent a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar saying there were “different views” on India’s application and that Beijing’s move will allow more time for the “relevant parties” to have consultations. When India reacted to this development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the listing application member states submitted to the 1267 Committee of UN “must comply” with specific requirements of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council (UNSC).

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd