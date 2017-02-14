Sasi always took Jaya’s burden, has done it now also: AIADMK

Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK on Tuesday threw its weight behind the party General Secretary, saying she has always carried the “burden” of Jayalalithaa. (Source: PTI Photo) Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK on Tuesday threw its weight behind the party General Secretary, saying she has always carried the “burden” of Jayalalithaa. (Source: PTI Photo)

Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK on Tuesday threw its weight behind the party General Secretary, saying she has always carried the “burden” of Jayalalithaa. “Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma,” the party’s official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.

Sasikala was earlier on Tuesday convicted by the apex court which set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved the late Jayalalithaa.

The apex court restored in toto the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala’s two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator, and consequentially she can’t be chief minister either.