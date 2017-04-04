China yet to comment on India’s assertion on Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese Foreign Ministry refused to respond to a query seeking its reaction to External Affairs Ministry remarks as well as comments made by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijju over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational Image) Chinese Foreign Ministry refused to respond to a query seeking its reaction to External Affairs Ministry remarks as well as comments made by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijju over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational Image)

China has not commented on India’s assertion on Tuesday that Arunachal Pradesh is its inseparable part and no “artificial controversy” should be created over the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, which is currently on a holiday for the Tomb sweeping festival, has not responded to a query seeking its reaction to External Affairs Ministry remarks as well as comments made by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijju over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

On April 2, China had termed the Dalai Lama as anti-China separatist. “As it is known to all, the 14th Dalai Lama is an anti-China separatist who have long lived in exile following a failed armed rebellion by the reactionary group of high-ranking feudal serf-owners in Tibet in March 1959,” the Foreign Ministry had said reacting to his comments. “His remarks which serve his anti-China separatist purpose have no trace of facts at all,” the Ministry told PTI in a written response to a query about his comments.

About his stay in India, it said the Chinese government is “resolutely opposed to any country’s support and facilitation for the 14th Dalai group’s anti-China separatist activities”. During his visit to Assam on April 1, the Tibetan Buddhist leader recalled that “On March 10, 1959, there were huge demonstrations in Lhasa”, the Tibetan region’s capital.

“Chinese military action also increased. I had no option but to escape. On March 17, I fled,” he said, recalling the day when he entered India through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of Tibet.

On April 1 China had asked India to exercise caution and restraint in its reported plan to connect Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet with railway network, saying that New Delhi should refrain from unilateral actions that might complicate the boundary issue.

“China’s position on eastern section of the China-India boundary is consistent and clear. At present, the two sides are working to resolve the territorial dispute through negotiation and consultation,” the Ministry said, reacting to reports that India is exploring feasibility to connect Sino-India border district Tawang with the railway network.

“The two sides have agreed that pending final settlement, both sides will work together to properly manage the dispute and preserve peace and stability of the border areas,” it said.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India that the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, will cause “serious damage” to bilateral ties and New Delhi has to make a “choice”.

