China calls on India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally 

Dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for implementation of the UN resolution on the Kashmir issue, China on Friday said the contentious matter should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through dialogue and communication. “China has noted the relevant report. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, in response to a question.

“The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability,” he said.

Pakistan is a member of OIC, which routinely passes a resolution on Kashmir calling for the implementation of the UN resolution. The contact group of the 57-member OIC met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly two days ago.

The response from China came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded that the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir should be implemented, while urging the world body to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir.

