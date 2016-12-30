China snubs India again, blocks proposal at UN to list Masood Azhar as terrorist

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar

Much to India’s chagrin, China has yet again blocked a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad’s Chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs has said it expected China to be more understanding. In a statement to the media, the MEA said, “Chinese action confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.” This is not the first time that China has scuttled the proposal.

On earlier occasions too, China had defended its second technical hold to prevent a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar saying there were “different views” on India’s application and that Beijing’s move will allow more time for the “relevant parties” to have consultations. When India reacted to this development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the listing application member states submitted to the 1267 Committee of UN “must comply” with specific requirements of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council (UNSC).

China is the lone member among the 15-member UNSC to oppose the ban on Azhar. In a reply to news agency PTI earlier, the ministry had said, “There are still different views on India’s listing application made this March. The technical hold on it will allow more time for the Committee to deliberate on the matter and for relevant parties to have further consultations.”

Previously, while opposing the ban against Azhar, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that the country firmly supports combating all forms of terrorism, stronger international cooperation against terrorism, and supports the central and coordinating role of the UN in international counter-terrorism cooperation.

(with PTI inputs)

