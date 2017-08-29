China to India: Learn from Doklam standoff

A day after India and China mutually decided to withdraw their armies from the face-off point in Doklam, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday asked India to “draw lessons” from the over 70-day standoff. “The Chinese military will remain vigilant and firmly defend its national territory and sovereignty following the military stand-off between China and India,” said Wu Qian, a senior PLA colonel, in a statement.
“Peace and stability along the China-India border concerns regional peace and stability and accords with the common interests of people on both sides of the border. We remind India to draw lessons from the standoff, abide by established treaties and the basic principles of international law, and work together with China to safeguard peace and stability along the border and promote the healthy development of the two militaries,” Wu added.
On Monday, both sides mutually disengaged from Doka La where Indian troops had prevented a PLA team from building a road. The decision to withdraw came days ahead of the BRICS summit in China, which is slated to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Aug 29, 2017 at 6:27 pmAt least lets be honest to yourself once, CHINA is RIGHT we are not ready for anything let alone war. our media has exposed our inability and lack of ammunition, unity, political rivalry and our oppositions anti-India cries just because they lost and BJP in power, People like Rahul approaches our enemy with what animosity only congressi knows, Our media loud jibs and fake hostile incitement to push us in confrontation and war so they have opportunity to get wider cover. China makes more logical stand and prevails war in ASIA which west loves to seeReply