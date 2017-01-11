China seizing opportunities in scientific research area to foster growth: David Gross

Emphasising the need for India to spend more on basic and applied science research to foster its growth, 2004 Nobel laureate in physics David Gross said Tuesday that the reason for the growth of China, “which was poorer than India 30 years ago”, is that it doubled its spending on scientific research in the recent past, whereas India has a constant spending on the same. Gross also warned India of political and legal obstacles delaying funding of major scientific projects that damaged the potential of such projects.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Gross was speaking at the Nobel Dialogue Series at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre during a session on “Basic or Applied Research? Fostering an Innovating Environment.”

He was joined by four other Nobel laureates — Ada Yonath (2009 Nobel in chemistry), Hartmut Michel (1988 Nobel in chemistry), Serge Haroche (2012 Nobel in physics) and William E Moerner (2014 Nobel in chemistry). The session was moderated by K Vijay Raghavan, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Gross was replying to a question which was posed by a professor whose name was not announced. The professor asked if India should limit its role in mega science projects as a collaborative partner or have its own mega science projects. Vijay Raghavan asked Gross — a member of the US National Academy of Science, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Indian Academy of Science and the Chinese Academy of Science — to answer the question. Gross said, “I believe that India has enormous potential from all aspect…I was pleased to hear the ambitious goals set by your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) yesterday and on another occasion.”

Modi had a dinner with the Nobel laureates Monday after inaugurating a Nobel Exhibition at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad. “India has explored many possibilities in the last decade or so.

Unfortunately, even in the cases where fascinating new projects have been approved or are about to be approved, the tendency here to delay funding by running into legal obstacles, has severely damaged the potential of such projects.” Citing the Lego India Project, Gross said, “Inexcusable political and legal delay in such a way that there is a big danger of (India) losing a marvelous opportunity…So, the opportunities are there…China is seizing upon them… in all aspects of basic science… and India must rise with its ambitions for its own benefit, for the benefit of science and for the benefit of the world and I strongly encourage and support such efforts.”

Answering another question about his thoughts on economic development taking precedence over scientific development since science needed money like US, Japan and China, Gross said, “The statement is incorrect. India was richer than China 30 years ago. It had much richer traditions of scientific research.”

Gross said that India and China have spectacular growth. But in the last decade, China doubled the percentage of GDP devoted to R&D and basic science whereas the same proportion remained constant in India. “…With the GDP growth, they increased their investment in science and technology,” Gross said. Giving another indication of China going ahead of India in scientific research, Gross said, “The most astounding number I learnt is the percentage of the labour force that is working in the field of science and technology, from basic science to engineering…In United States, it’s 8 people per 10,000. In China, it’s 20 people per 10,000. You know what it is in India? Four. Four people per 10,000 people. So, if you wait until as you become as projected to be a bigger economy than the United States in 2050, you will be a user economy, service economy, buying goods made elsewhere, buying inventions invented elsewhere.”

Speaking on the occasion, Serge Haroche also highlighted the importance of funding in basic research. “Politicians are interested in short-term goals. This is not for which basic science works…Curiosity0driven science does not know where will it go…and trust and funding is required for basic science.” Haroche said that people needed to strike a balance between the basic and applied research as both “nurture each other”.