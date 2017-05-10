China protests to United States over American delegation meeting Dalai Lama

China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist working to split Tibet from China. China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist working to split Tibet from China.

China on Wednesday lodged a diplomatic protest with the US over a Congressional delegation’s meeting with the Dalai Lama in India, saying the move violated America’s commitment not to support Tibet’s independence.

“The meeting has sent very wrong signal to the world about supporting Tibetan independence,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“The meeting violated the US government’s commitment not to support Tibet’s independence,” Geng said.

US Congressmen should stop all kinds of contacts with the Dalai Lama, he said.

The Congressional delegation headed by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday in Dharamshala.

China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist working to split Tibet from China. It objects to any world leader or government official meeting the 81-year-old leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now