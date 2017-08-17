India can face China, Pakistan but threat is from inside: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said, “India can face China and Pakistan but unfortunately today the threat is from inside not from outside.” (File photo) Farooq Abdullah said, “India can face China and Pakistan but unfortunately today the threat is from inside not from outside.” (File photo)

India could face China and Pakistan but somebody within the country was determined to spoil everything, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday without naming anyone.

Addressing opposition leaders, who came together for the ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ (save our composite culture) meeting hosted by rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also spoke on the situation in the Valley.

“India can face China and Pakistan but unfortunately today the threat is from inside not from outside.”

“Andar koi chor baitha hua hai jo hamara beda garak kar raha hai (There is a thief sitting inside who is determined to spoil everything),” Abdullah added in an apparent broadside against the Centre.

Talking about Kashmir and Kashmiris, he said some people were trying to question their nationality.

“Who are they to ask us about our nationality? We Kashmiris chose India over Pakistan during Partition because India guarantees equality. And I say it with pride that I am an Indian Muslim,” he said.

“They are talking about unity (uniting the people) but are they creating the atmosphere for it? They talk a lot but lack in action,” Abdullah added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to Kashmiris in his Independence Day speech and sought a peaceful resolution to the problems in the Valley.

The Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. It can be resolved by embracing all Kashmiris, Modi had said.

Expressing grief over the situation in the region, Abdullah said, “We are loyal but it is painful that they are not large hearted.”

An all party delegation came to Kashmir to evaluate the situation there and also gave its report but nothing had been done on that, he added.

