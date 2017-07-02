New Chinese map claims Indian troops’ ‘incursion’ in Doklam

The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops led to the cancellation of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim (Representational Image/ Express Photo) The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops led to the cancellation of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim (Representational Image/ Express Photo)

China on Sunday released a map supporting its claim that Indian troops transgressed into the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, which is a part of its territory. The map released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated a blue arrow with markings in Chinese points Indian troops alleged transgression into the area to prevent the PLA troops

from building a strategic road. Bhutan has also protested saying that its action ruled out the 1988 and 1998 agreements. Bhutan also claimed the area as a part of its territory.

China has earlier released two pictures on Thursday to claim Indian troops alleged transgression on the Chinese side of the border. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang displayed the two photographs claiming Doklam as a part of its territory. The photos showed bulldozers of Indian military on the Chinese side of the border.

A standoff erupted between the two militaries after the Indian Army blocked construction of the road by China in the

Doklam area. Expressing deep concern over China’s construction of road in the disputed area, India had conveyed on Friday to Beijing that such an action would represent a significant change of status quo with “serious” security implications for India.

The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops led to the cancellation of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim.

–PTI inputs

