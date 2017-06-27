China lodges diplomatic protest, accuses Indian troops of ‘crossing boundary’ in Sikkim section

Chinese defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Monday that Indian government has reportedly given confirmation in writing to treaties defining Sikkim section of China-India boundaries. Chinese defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Monday that Indian government has reportedly given confirmation in writing to treaties defining Sikkim section of China-India boundaries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Indian troops of “crossing the boundary” in Sikkim section on Tuesday. The Ministry, in a statement, said that it has lodged a diplomatic protest in both New Delhi and Beijing and demanded immediate withdrawal of troops from the area. China also said that it has shut entry for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim for “safety reasons” due to the border standoff.

“We have lodged solemn representations in Beijing and New Delhi to elaborate on our solemn position,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.

“China urges India to immediately withdraw its border guards that have crossed the boundary and have a thorough investigation of this matter,” another spokesperson Geng Shuang said. He also said that the entry of troops has obstructed everyday activities at Chinese frontier forces.

“The Indian border guards crossed the boundary in the Sikkim section of the China-India border and entered the territory of China, and obstructed normal activities of Chinese frontier forces in the Donglang area recently, and the Chinese side has taken counter-measures,” he said.

Chinese defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Monday that the Indian government has reportedly given confirmation in writing to treaties defining Sikkim section of China-India boundaries. “China urges India to respect boundary treaties and China’s territorial sovereignty to maintain peace and stability at the China-India boundary,” Geng said. “Our position to uphold our territorial sovereignty is unwavering. We hope the Indian side can work with China in the same direction and immediately withdraw the personnel who have overstepped and trespassed into Chinese border,” Kang added.

“China urges India to respect boundary treaties and China’s territorial sovereignty to maintain peace and stability at the China-India boundary,” Geng said. “Our position to uphold our territorial sovereignty is unwavering. We hope the Indian side can work with China in the same direction and immediately withdraw the personnel who have overstepped and trespassed into Chinese border,” Kang added.

A face-off between Indo-China forces in Doka La general area in Sikkim in the first week of June triggered tension along the Sino-Indian frontier. After the scuffle, the PLA entered Indian territory and damaged two makeshift bunkers of the Army.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd