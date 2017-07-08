China issues ‘safety alert’ for its citizens travelling to India amid Sikkim standoff

The advisory asked Chinese travellers to India to pay close attention to the security situation and take necessary precautions The advisory asked Chinese travellers to India to pay close attention to the security situation and take necessary precautions

China has issued a ‘safety alert’ notice for its citizens travelling to India asking them to pay attention to their personal safety. The notice comes amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam region in Sikkim sector. The notice was issued through the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Friday before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg.

Earlier this week, China had said that it will decide on issuing travel alert for Chinese citizens visiting India depending on the security situation. “It is not a travel alert. It is advisory asking Chinese travellers to be careful,” an official of the Foreign Ministry informed PTI.



India and China have been locked in a tense stand-off in the Sikkim near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks since Indian troops opposed the construction of a road by China’s People’s Liberation Army in the disputed territory towards Doklam plateau. China had also publicly stated that the atmosphere is not right for one-on-one bilateral talks between President Xi and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Both leaders however shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the BRICS meeting.

