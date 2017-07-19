China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Doklam standoff

“Protecting Bhutam and Sikkim is our responsibility. China is our enemy, not Pakistan,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said. “Protecting Bhutam and Sikkim is our responsibility. China is our enemy, not Pakistan,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that China has installed the nuclear bomb on Pakistan soil and is fully prepared to attack India.

“Today, India has immense threat from China. China is conspiring against India, taking Pakistan under its fold. I have been informed that China has installed nuclear bomb on Pakistani soil. China has prepared fully to attack India,” Yadav said in the Lok Sabha.

On the ongoing standoff between China and India at Doklam, Yadav said that it is India’s responsibility to protect Bhutan and Sikkim from foreign incursions. “Protecting Bhutam and Sikkim is our responsibility. China is our enemy, not Pakistan,” he said.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Jaishankar informed a parliamentary committee that China was articulating its position more aggressively, unlike in the past. In a detailed presentation to the committee members, Jaishankar stressed that the standoff will be resolved diplomatically.

Jaishankar is learnt to have said that in the “changing world”, China was trying to spread its influence but India was doing everything to protect its interests. He is learnt to have said that while both countries stick to their positions, the situation is not as volatile as is being projected. A source quoted Jaishankar as having said that “in diplomacy, there is an approach; take a deep breath, stop and re-engage.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd